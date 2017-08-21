'Let's Sing 2018' Release Date News: Karaoke Game Arrives in October for PS4 and Nintendo Consoles

Steam Promotional image for "Let's Sing 2016."

The anticipated karaoke game "Let's Sing 2018" now has a release date for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo gaming consoles, and it will arrive in October.

"Let's Sing 2018" is developed by Voxler and published by Ravenscourt. The franchise is popular for bringing karaoke to major gaming consoles for the past years. For 2017, the developers will launch "Let's Sing 2018" with some of the recent chart toppers from various genres in the music scene.

According to the game's official announcement (via Gamasutra), "Let's Sing 2018" will be released for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Wii. The latter will also be compatible with Wii U.

Owners of the PS4 and Wii can start singing to the game's list of hit songs starting on Friday, Oct. 20. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch players will get a December release date.

"Let's Sing 2018" will have "30 international smash hits" that players can sing along to. Some of them are Coldplay's "Hymn For The Weekend" and Lukas Graham's "7 Years" which was nominated for three Grammys last February including the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories.

One of the songs that got stuck in the minds of electronic dance music lovers in 2016 was "Closer" by The Chainsmokers and Halsey. Luckily, the song is also included in the "Let's Sing 2018's" list.

Other songs that have already been revealed for the game are Alan Walker's "Faded," "I Hate U, I Love U" by Gnash ft. Olivia O'Brien, "Rockabye" by Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie, and "My Way" by Calvin Harris.

As for the gameplay aspect, aside from the single player mode, "Let's Sing 2018" will also offer a multiplayer setup allowing up to four players on PS4 and Wii and two players for the Nintendo Switch.

The PS4 and Switch versions of the game will also feature gameplay elements that will let players collect avatars and virtual music certification records. They can also practice if they aim to climb up the leaderboards.

Meanwhile, "Let's Sing 2018" on PS4 is also going to be supported by the Let's Sing Microphone app on Android and iOS.