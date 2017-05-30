Letter By Dad Who Wrote to Ariana Grande Telling Her to Spend Time With Herself and God Goes Viral

"One Last Time" singer Ariana Grande is forever changed after her Manchester concert was bombed by terrorists last week.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/PHIL MCCARTEN) Ariana Grande has suspended her European tour.

The attack killed 22 people, including seven children, and injured several others, according to The Telegraph. The singer later tweeted (@ArianaGrande) that she is "broken" and apologized to fans "from the bottom of my heart."

"I am so so sorry. I don't have words," she wrote.

Her message resonated with Patrick Millsaps, a film producer and father of three girls, so much so that he responded (@PatrickMillsaps) to her tweet.

As a father whose daughters are huge fans of her music, Millsaps said she doesn't have a "dadgum thing to apologize for."

If a tornado hit Manchester the night before her concert and tragically killed several people who were going to her concert, Millsaps said it wouldn't be Grande's fault. If a drunk driver hit her hotel in Manchester and killed someone inside a car, he maintained that it won't be her fault either.

"You see, you are no more responsible for the actions of an insane coward who committed an evil act in your proximity than you would be for a devastating natural disaster or acts of morons near your hotel," he told her.

Millsaps said there are probably several "experts" making suggestions right now on what she should do next, but he suggested that Grande should decide for herself. He said these "experts" have no clue about the emotional turmoil the singer is feeling, so she needs her space to recover.

"When and only when you are ready, on behalf of all dads who love your... um... whose daughter's love your music, SING AGAIN," he said. "Music is the international language of peace. Every time you open your mouth and share that incredible God-given gift to the world, you make this crappy world a little less crappy."

Millsaps' words of encouragement and comfort were really appreciated by the singer, who even retweeted his message. It has received tens of thousands of likes, even from other sings such as Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.