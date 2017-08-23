Lex Ishimoto Is the Frontrunner to Win on 'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 14

Facebook/SoYouThinkYouCanDance Lex Ishimoto on "So You Think You Can Dance"

It looks like Lex Ishimoto is the frontrunner to win the 14th season of "So You Think You Can Dance."

In the second weekly predictions of Goldderby, their users chose Lex Ishimoto to be the frontrunner to win the whole competition. This is the second time that this had happened in Goldderby's predictions because last week, Ishimoto tied with fellow competitor Dassy Lee in first place. For this week, he has broken his tie with Lee and is the solo competitor at number 1 with a 2/1 odds or 30 percent chance to win. Lee, on the other hand, has taken third place this week, while Koine Iwasaki took second.

For this week's competition round, Ishimoto received a standing ovation from the judges after his spectucular broadway-themed performance.

"If anyone says, Lex, you haven't got a personality, get them to watch this routine; Fabulous work, one of the highest leg swipes we've seen. It was tremendous," says Nigel Lythgoe who also praised Ishimoto's breathing as there were no opportunities for the dancer and his partner to catch their breaths.

Vanessa Hudgens also praised Ishimoto for his effective control of his body, saying, "You seem so aware of every single inch of your body. You just nail things at the drop of a hat. You make them look so easy."

And it looks like out of all the judges, Mary Murphy was the most overwhelmed. "When we talk about dancers dancing their patooties off, we're talking about this number. Holy smokes! This number had everything. It was pure entertainment," she exclaims.

But if Ishimoto does not take the crown at the end of the season, he is still a winner because just last week, it was reported that he might be dating fellow competitor Taylor Sieve after they sent each other sweet messages on Instagram.