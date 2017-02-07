LG 5K UltraFine Display Router Issue News: Owners Can Now Visit Nearest Customer Service Store to Fit Radiation Shield

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

LG 5K UltraFine Display is already being dispensed on Apple online store, but just when enthusiasts are all getting excited to see some high-definition features, owners claim that the monitor flicks when placed near a wireless router.

Apple websiteLG UltraFine 5K external monitor

The successor of Thunderbolt Display is currently facing negative feedback as it is reported to flick when placed near a wireless router at about 6.5 feet away. Also, when LG 5K UltraFine Display is moved closer, it will show a black screen and can no longer be of use.

According to 9to5Mac, the monitor can also cause the MacBook Pro to hang when it is near a Wi-Fi router. This forces the laptop to be rebooted so as to bring back the activity. The publication also noticed that when the router, specifically Apple AirPort Extreme, is moved from the LG 5K UltraFine Display to another room, the monitor flashes back to its normal function.

An LG Electronics representative immediately confirmed the issue and said that the problem has not been observed in other LG monitors.

Currently, Apple's website is filled with customer reviews, mostly negative comments. Most users blatantly say that proximity issues have been the major problem, while there are others who commented that they observed random flickering even without a nearby router. Other concerns such as undetected USB plug were also raised.

In an article by Ars Technica, an LG spokesperson explained that the LG 5K UltraFine Display has no adequate shield from EM radiation. They also promised that the monitors manufactured after February 2017 will already be equipped with the necessary shield.

For the existing models, owners can have their monitors fitted with EM radiation shield at the nearest customer service center. As for other issues, the company representative did not comment further.

"LG apologizes for this inconvenience and is committed to delivering the best quality products possible," stated the company via Recode.