LG 5K UltraFine TV Issues: Company Promises Monitor Problem Fix This Month

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In a recent statement, LG promised its customers it would address recently reported problems encountered with the LG 5K UltraFine displays.

AppleLG UltraFine 5K external monitor

With the signal interference causing the problem, LG is looking forward to resolving it with extra shielding as mentioned in a statement provided to Recode through email, saying, "LG apologizes for this inconvenience and is committed to delivering the best quality products possible, so all LG UltraFine 27-inch 5K displays manufactured after February 2017 will be fitted with enhanced shielding."

While Recode did not mention how previous buyers of 5K UltraFine TVs can benefit from the fix, MacWorld suggests that they might have to make use of LG's warranty services. The same report mentioned that the monitors include a one-year warranty for services and change of parts so it is possible that existing owners might only have to submit a repair request through LG's official website.

The LG 5K UltraFine monitors were introduced in October 2016, alongside the new MacBook Pros, and were launched with the purpose of replacing Apple's Thunderbolt Displays as the main viewing output device for the high-end laptop line.

LG's 5K UltraFine monitor works with a 5,120 x 2,880 resolution and Retina display support. It comes with a Thunderbolt 3 port that's capable of up to 40 GB per second data processing speed, three USB 3.1 ports, built-in cameras and stereo speakers. It is currently available for $974 up to March 31.

Based on a first-hand experience, 9To5Mac reported that the monitor tends to freeze the MacBook Pro or consistently disconnects from it when it is placed within a two-meter range from Wi-Fi routers. The same report noted that the problem also requires the rebooting of the MacBook Pro in order for it to start working again.

After confirming with LG customer service that the problem was due to a signal interference with the router, 9To5Mac tried to move the monitor to another room that was a good distance away from the router and it reportedly started working without experiencing any problems both on the output device and on the MacBook Pro.