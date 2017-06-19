LG Exalt LTE Release Date, Specs, Price News: 4G Flip Phone Available With Verizon

LG has introduced the Exalt LTE, a flip phone that offers a tinge of nostalgia but is equipped with capable hardware to ensure that consumers remain in touch with the outside world.

LGA promotional image for the LG Exalt LTE.

Despite the abundance of large-screen mobile devices, there are still a lot of consumers who prefer simpler phones that allow them to fulfill basic functions like texting and calling. However, it has become evident that there is also value in being able to access the internet while on the go — something that older flip phones cannot do.

As its name implies, LG's newly launched flip phone comes with 4G LTE connectivity. This means that users of the Exalt LTE will be able to check their emails, download pictures and watch YouTube videos, among other tasks that require data. The device is also capable of HD Voice, which ensures high-resolution audio during calls — even in noisy environments.

The LG Exalt LTE features a 3-inch WQVGA LCD display with a resolution of 400 x 240 pixels. The screen is bigger than other flip phones, which makes reading messages or viewing pictures easier for the user. Because it has a modern and minimalist design, the device won't look outdated compared to the horde of smartphones in the market.

In terms of technical specifications, the Exalt LTE is powered by a quad-core 1.1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon system-on-chip (SoC) with 8 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 32 GB via a microSD card slot. It also comes with a 5-megapixel camera that takes Full HD pictures as well as 720p videos at 30 frames per second (fps).

Furthermore, the flip phone is equipped with a 1,470 mAh battery that can provide up to 10 days of standby time or six hours of usage time.

The LG Exalt LTE is available exclusively with Verizon. It has a retail price of $168 but is available for $7 a month with a 24-month plan.