LG G6 Mini Release Date, Specs Rumors: Smaller Flagship Smartphone in Development?

Just months after the introduction of the LG G6, the South Korean tech giant could be introducing another device — the LG G6 mini, which is rumored to be a smaller version of the flagship smartphone.

LGA promotional image for LG's current flagship phone, the LG G6

According to TechnoBuffalo, an internal document provided by a trusted source has revealed details about the LG G6 mini. The rumored device is said to have a 5.4-inch display, which is smaller than the LG G6's 5.7-inch screen. It will reportedly have the same 18:9 aspect ratio with a screen-to-body ratio of about 80 percent.

Unfortunately, no other technical specifications were revealed. Nevertheless, the prevailing speculation is that the LG G6 mini will be a less powerful version of the tech giant's flagship device. The publication also noted that the device in question could be launched with a different name.

LG G6, the original device, was introduced during the Mobile World Congress trade show last February. While the smartphone did not come with the latest hardware, it impressed a lot of consumers due to its expansive display and premium build.

Given this, the launch of a second flagship model could serve to further entice consumers, particularly those who found the G6's screen real estate to be larger than they would have liked. Having another version of the G6 could also allow LG to take on its rivals, Apple and Samsung, both of whom offer their flagships in varying sizes.

On the other hand, LG could choose to focus sales of the G6 in countries like the United States while the G6 mini could be designed for emerging markets like Asia and South America. In this scenario, the G6 mini would serve the same purpose as the G5 SE, which was a smaller and watered down version of the company's 2015 flagship device.

However, LG has not commented on the matter, so information regarding the G6 mini should be taken with a grain of salt.