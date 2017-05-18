LG G6 Mini Specs, Release Date News: G6 Mini Already Underway

LG is speculated to be working on a G6 Mini that is anticipated to launch this 2017.

Facebook/LGmobileLG G6 Mini already underway

Last February, LG launched its new G6 smartphone that sports a 5.7-inch display that still conveniently fits one hand. The LG G6 features Dolby Vision, FullVision Display, and Quad HD+ all for vivid colors, maximized screen view, and superior picture quality.

The new LG G6 also has a wide-angle front camera and a dual 13-megapixel rear camera with a 125-degree wide-angle lens. The G6 smartphone is also dust and water resistant of up to 1.5 meters for as long as 30 minutes.

With all these amazing specs, LG has been reported to be working on a mini version of G6.

TechnoBuffalo reports that a document provided by a trusted source confirms that the LG G6 Mini is already underway.

The G6 Mini is said to have a 5.4-inch display and a screen-to-body ratio of under 80 percent, almost like the original LG G6. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether LG will let the G6 Mini carry all the features of its bigger sibling. With no definitive features for the G6 Mini yet, pricing for the expected device is not present in the document.

The G6 Mini is not yet an official name for the upcoming device, however, its launch will create competition between LG and its biggest rivals — Apple and Samsung — that have launched flagship phones in various sizes.

It is possible that LG has created a G6 Mini to serve as its market leader in emerging markets, while the G6 will continue to thrive in the U.S.

Another possibility is that LG will launch the G6 Mini as a way to compete with Samsung's Galaxy 8. The G6's sleek design and high-quality features, combined with a smaller size, might capture a bigger audience compared to Samsung's Galaxy 8.

The LG G6 Mini is anticipated to be released this 2017.