LG G6 Plus Review: What Can It Offer?

With giants like Apple and Samsung taking over the smartphone market, competitors would have to go above and beyond to catch up and stand on equal footing. LG responded to the demand by offering the G6 Plus, which offers additional storage and more RAM.

LG official website(Promotional picture for LG G6) Upcoming G6 Plus to offer additional storage

The LG G6 Plus houses 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB built-in storage, 5.7-inch QHD+ display, Snapdragon 821 processor, 13-megapixel front and rear cameras, and a powerful 3,300 mAh battery. Like the LG G6, the tech company's new flagship product features wireless charging. LG is marketing the smartphone as one with improved sound quality.

Given the features of the LG G6 Plus, it is obvious that the creators are targeting people who need a smartphone that can handle large amounts of data and activity as well as those into photography and music.

Compared to Apple's iPhone 7 Plus, LG wins when it comes to its display. According to the full review given by Recombu, the LG G6 Plus stands on equal footing with Samsung's Galaxy S8 when it comes to the screen and media. However, one drawback of the Korean company's new flagship smartphone is the fact that it could have released it with the newer and more powerful Snapdragon 835 processor. Of course, the 821 processor that it comes with allows the RAM to take more and perform better, but it would have been nice if LG at least attempted to create a variant with the newest chipset.

Fans were thrilled with the high-quality dual camera that trumps both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple iPhone 7 Plus. This should not be surprising considering LG has always been extra generous when it comes to its camera, but it is still nice to have a smartphone that can snap HD selfies in the same manner the rear camera can take high-quality pictures.

The LG G6 Plus has yet to have an official release date, but sources speculate that it will cost $100 more than the LG G6.