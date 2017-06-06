LG G6 Pro, Plus Rumors, Specs: New Variants to Launch at the End of June?

New variants of the LG G6 flagship phone could launch as early as June, as revealed by unconfirmed reports. Sources have said that an LG G6 Pro and LG G6 Plus variants could be coming, with different features from the base LG G6 model.

Facebook/LGMobileLG's current flagship smartphone LG G6, which is expected to be replaced by the LG G7 next year, here shown as the cover photo on the phone maker's official Facebook page

Ken Hong, Senior Global Director of Communications for LG, has responded to a message from Android Authority that does not commit to any details regarding the rumored LG G6 variants. However, Hong's response does offer an insight into the company's plans to produce more feature variants for their phones.

"We can't confirm or deny what we haven't announced yet," Hong said in his response. "But what I can say is that we are definitely interested in expanding our product offerings to include more options for customers who are asking for different features," Hong noted, not denying the rumors of the LG G6 variants.

South Korean news site ETNews quoted sources that LG G6 Pro and Plus variants will be coming out by the end of June, although these informants have not been identified as of this time. The features of the LG G6 Plus will be pretty much in line with the base functions of the LG G6 but with added wireless charging capabilities and an expanded 128 GB of built-in storage.

The LG G6 Pro on the other hand, is said to come with 32 GB of storage. Other features for the LG G6 Pro that will differentiate it from the base LG G6 model has not yet been revealed as of this time, but rumors indicate that both variants will use the same processor, memory and display specs as the original model.

Prices and availability for the new variants have been revealed as well, with the LG G6 Pro selling for a lower price than the normal LG G6. At $624, as quoted by sources, the variant is cheaper as it comes with half the storage capacity of the original, according to CNet.