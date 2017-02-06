LG G6 Release Date, News: Leaked Photos Surface Ahead of MWC 2017 Launch

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Photos that show the LG G6 bodywork and design were recently leaked weeks ahead of its expected launch at the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-JiModels take a selfie with the LG V20 premium smartphone during its unveiling ceremony in Seoul, South Korea last September 7, 2016.

The new set of leaked photos provides an impression of what the upcoming smartphone will look like in all angles. The photos were spotted in a report from the Chinese website My Drivers.

If the leak is accurate, the photos show that the LG G6 will sport dual rear cameras that are separated with an ample-sized flash located in between the sensors. Right below it is the standard fingerprint scanner.

The rear camera is also expected to be equipped with the "bokeh" effect feature similar to the iPhone 7 Plus Portrait Mode that intensifies the depth of focus of the chosen subject while blurring its background.

The photos show that the LG G6 will continue to sport a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack while it has noticeably smaller bezels. At the bottom edge are the USB Type-C port and the speakers. The volume control keys can be found at the left side of the device while the SIM card slot is at the other side of the smartphone.

It has been reported before, based on an earlier leak, that the LG G6 might be released with a glossy bodywork design. However, newer photos show otherwise. The Verge suggests that the LG G6 might be offered with an option between glossy and matte finish, however, it still needs to be confirmed.

One known specification of the LG G6 is its 5.7-inch screen. While its measurement sounds typical, the LG G6 is expected to surprise the world with an unusually larger 18:9 screen ratio or 2,880 x 1,440 resolution.

LG has not yet revealed any other specs to go into the LG G6, but an early January video advertisement might give everyone some clue.

A video teaser titled "Wish List for Ideal Smartphone" featured several people who were asked about their ideal smartphone. The emphasized "wish" was the bigger screen without expanding the phone's dimensions. Others have also mentioned one-hand usability that will enable users to text or navigate the device with just one hand. Another key element mentioned is waterproof resistance feature.

Whether the mentioned features will make it into the finished product or not, people will know once the device gets unveiled on Feb. 26.