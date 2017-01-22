LG G6 Release Date, Specs, News: Company Sends Out Invites for February Event

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

South Korean electronics company LG has recently sent out invitations for a Feb. 26 event, which is expected to be about their upcoming smartphone – the LG G6.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-JiModels take a selfie with the LG V20 premium smartphone during its unveiling ceremony in Seoul, South Korea last September 7, 2016.

According to reports, the Feb. 26 event, which will take place a day before the Mobile World Congress 2017 starts, will also commence in Barcelona, Spain. The invitation reportedly bears an image of fireworks right above a lake accompanied by the company's tagline, "See More, Play More."

It looks like the LG G6's main selling point will be a larger screen ratio. The company stayed true to it and seems to have designed the said invitations to look similar to an 18:9 screen ratio that the LG G6 is expected to sport.

While LG has yet to officially reveal the specifications of the LG G6, they might have already hinted at the possible features of the smartphone after releasing a video advertisement earlier this month. The teaser video, which featured a "wish list for the ideal smartphone," gave obvious emphasis on a bigger screen feature.

From the advertisement, it looks like LG aimed for a smartphone with a larger display without expanding the device's dimensions. Also included in the wish list are a water resistance feature and a design that will enable owners to use a smartphone with just one hand.

According to reports, the LG G6 is expected to sport an 18:9 ratio in a 5.7-inch display with Quad High Definition+ support with a resolution of 1,440 x 2,880 or 564 pixels per inch. Aside from producing crisper images, LG reportedly aimed for an optimized screen function allowing multi-window features.

CNet expects that slimmer bezels will be seen on the LG G6 to achieve the bigger screen promise without bumping up the entire device's dimensions. The same report speculates that the LG G6 will come off the box with a built-in artificial intelligence assistant that's possibly either Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa.

According to other reports, LG is more likely to introduce new innovations to bring out the LG G6 with safer battery packs by using a heat pipe that directs the battery's high temperature outside the device.