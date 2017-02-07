LG G6 vs. Apple iPhone 8 Plus Specs Rumors: Which Device Should You Wait For?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Without a doubt two of the most highly-anticipated smartphone flagship releases for the year are the LG G6 and the Apple iPhone 8 Plus.

Reuters/Tyrone SiuA model poses for a photograph with LG Electronics' new smartphone, the LG G5, during its launch event in Taipei, Taiwan, March 24, 2016.

Tons of details about their specifications and features have already been revealed online and from these, fans can compare and figure out which one to go for when they come out.

For a start, the LG G6, which is set to be unveiled next month, is rumored to come with a "big screen" that will be able to take on that of the iPhone 8 Plus.

On the invite for the LG G6 launch at the Mobile World Congress, LG teases a "big screen... that fits." It is believed that the device will boast the newly unveiled 18:9 ratio display called Full Vision and will have little to no bezels.

Reuters/Beck Diefenbach The Apple iPhone 7 and AirPods are displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California last September 7, 2016.

As for the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, rumor has it that the Cupertino giant will do a drastic makeover. Apple has earned flak from using the same design for its current-generation iPhones and their predecessors.

The company is expected to turn over a new leaf in the design department and surprise users with a brand-new look for the iPhone 8 Plus.

Another aspect that pits the LG G6 and the iPhone 8 Plus directly against each other is their digital assistant support. The latter is set to stick with Siri, but with significant upgrades.

The LG flagship, on the other hand, will adapt Google Assistant, making it the first non-Pixel device to use it. The feature was exclusive to the Google Pixel devices.

LG G6 might be losing its advantage over the iPhone 8 Plus in the battery front. The former is also expected to use a non-removable one, which will be a first in a long time.

The iPhone 8 Plus continues to impress with a purported A11 processor set to power it up. It is believed to blow every mobile chipset out of the water.

As for the LG G6, it is rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor even though the 830 chipset has already been introduced. On paper, Apple's offering beats it performance-wise.

Both devices are expected to sport a dual camera setup although the LG G6 will have two 16MP shooters while the iPhone 8 Plus will have a pair of 12MP snappers.

The LG G6 will be launched next month at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 while the iPhone 8 Plus is not expected to arrive until September.