LG G6 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 Comparison: Specs, Features, Design Comparison of Flagship Smartphones

LG unveiled the G6 around the same time Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S8. Since the G6 and Galaxy S8 are considered two of the hottest smartphones today, tech enthusiasts cannot help but compare them in terms of their features, specs and aesthetic value.

Facebook/SamsungMobile Promotional photo for Samsung Galaxy S8

Both the Galaxy S8 and G6 look nice and are easy to hold, but from a pure design standpoint, the former has an edge over the latter. The curvature of the Galaxy S8 screen is not only pleasing to the eyes, but it also brings more screen area than the G6. Also, the Galaxy S8 is thinner so it is easier to carry.

When it comes to the display, both handsets are among the best high-volume large-screen smartphones today. However, the Galaxy S8 has more advantage because of its larger screen.

Durability-wise, the G6 does not have a curved edge design so the metal rim around its sides and corner make it less likely to get smashed when dropped. The positioning of its antenna slits also help improve the endurance of its waterproof seals. While the Galaxy S8 generally looks nicer, the LG G6 is more likely to survive after a series of drop tests.

As for the camera, the LG G6 offers very good image quality and speed, but its camera sensor is not as nice as that of the Galaxy S8. Despite the G6's unique wide-photo capabilities, the Galaxy S8 camera experience is generally better because of its single-camera performance.

The Galaxy S8 is known today as the most powerful Android phone because it is the only Gigabit-class 4G LTE handset now. While it uses Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 835 chip, the LG G6 uses the Snapdragon 821 system-on-chip (SoC), which is similar to the one used by Google Pixel.

When it comes to their software, both handsets come with a customization layer and are shipped with Android 7.0. The weak point of the Galaxy S8 is that its customization layers are too complex, causing a decrease in its user interface (UI) performance.