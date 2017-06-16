LG G7 Release Date News: Device to Be Launched Earlier Than Expected?

It hasn't been that long since the release of the LG G6, the tech company's flagship phone for 2017, and now rumors are circulating online that the company is already prepping up for the LG G7. In fact, if the Korean media is to be believed, LG is expected to accelerate the launch of the LG G7 and the V30.

According to The Investor, LG is already planning to move the launch of their next flagship phone in order to beat their competitors next year. LG reportedly already began the research and development for the G7 back in May and if everything goes right, they could release the smart phone by January of 2018. It should be noted that the G6 was released just this March, which means, if the report is true, LG is definitely stepping up their game.

But it isn't just the G7 LG is busy with. The Korean tech company is also busy with their preparations for the release of their V30 this coming August. If this were to happen, then LG would be breaking its tradition of launching the V(X) series during the fall season. According to reports, the V30 may feature the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 836. Not only that, it may also be the first time that an LG flagship device would have an OLED display as the company is reportedly moving away from the LCD displays.

The G7, on the other hand, may also feature an OLED display screen and may run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845.

When it comes to Android phones, LG may not always be the first thing to come to people's minds. Most people would think about industry leaders such as Apple or Samsung who are both dominating the market right now. With LG gearing up for an early launch, it must be that they want to step up in the competition.