LG G7 Release Date, Specs Rumors: New LG Flagship Coming in 2018?

Just a couple of months after the release of the LG G6, speculations about its successor, dubbed LG G7, have been going around in the grapevine.

Facebook/LGMobile/LG's current flagship smartphone LG G6, which is expected to be replaced by the LG G7 next year

According to reports, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is already planning for its next-generation flagship device that is expected to be released in 2018. Reports claim that the upcoming device from LG will be as remarkable as this year's LG G6 so it can compete with other future flagship products from competitors like Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy S series.

Report mention that the rumored LG G7 will feature minimal changes in terms of its design. This means it will retain its elongated look instead of being a compact device just like its competitors. It may also still feature the same metallic body and glass front features just like its predecessor.

Other rumors claim that the next LG smartphone device will have a waterproof feature, as well as a fingerprint sensor that will be located at the device's back part, just below its primary camera.

Other reports claim that since the LG G6 is equipped with an older Qualcomm processor called the Snapdragon 821, its successor is expected to come out with a newer chipset.

The current one in the market is the Snapdragon 835, which is currently a part of the Samsung Galaxy S8. But for next year, Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 845 that is rumored to be more powerful than the Snapdragon 835 is believed to be included in the LG G7 specs.

There are no words yet regarding the camera specs of the LG G7, but it is expected to improve compared to the current camera features of the LG G6, which is known to have a 13-megapixel dual-lens camera with dual-LED flash, as well as its 5-megapixel secondary shooter for selfie shots and video calling features.

LG has yet to confirm the reports, but the mobile manufacturer is expected to unveil the device during the 2018 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February 2018.