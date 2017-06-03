LG G7 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Qualcomm Works on Snapdragon 845 for Next LG Flagship?

Reports have it that LG and Qualcomm are working together to bring out the Snapdragon 845 for the next smartphone flagship, the LG G7.

LGPromotional image for LG G6.

The Korean publication Aju Business Daily reported that LG Electronics has already decided to use the next-generation system-on-chip from Qualcomm, referred to as the Snapdragon 845, for its next main smartphone release.

The collaborative work between the two big technology firms reportedly started earlier last month.

This might be LG's way of getting ahead of future competitors. It can be recalled that the two companies recently released a fairly solid device, the LG G6, which sells for its ergonomically-friendly design.

However, the fact remained that it was outpowered by the flagship device of rival company Samsung that was powered by the latest SoC from Qualcomm, the octa-core Snapdragon 835. Meanwhile, the LG G6 runs on the quad-core Snapdragon 821.

The Investor added that LG was not able to equip the LG G6 with Snapdragon 835 due to supply limitations. It can then be said that establishing a partnership with Qualcomm is LG's way to rectify that.

However, it can be recalled that LG is not the only one working with Qualcomm for the Snapdragon 845. In fact, as early as April, reports were rife that Samsung had already begun the development of Galaxy S9 by first working on the next-generation SoC from Qualcomm.

According to the same report, the Snapdragon 845 will most likely be built with a 7-nanometer manufacturing technology with processing capabilities that could run with 30 percent more power compared to its predecessor, Snapdragon 835.

An "industry official" told The Investor: "The adoption of the Snapdragon 845 for LG's next flagship phone seems inevitable, considering the emerging virtual reality and augmented reality solutions require more powerful data processing capability."

Apart from delivering performance improvements, some reports speculated that the Snapdragon 845 will also pave the way for a more efficient virtual reality and augmented reality support on mobile devices.