LG Q6 Release Date, Specs News: LG Extends Thin Bezels Hype With New Mid-Price Smartphone

YouTube/LG Mobile Global A still from a promotional video for LG Q6.

South Korean electronics manufacturer LG is offering a smartphone with very thin bezels at an affordable price point with the release of the LG Q6.

It can be said that one of the selling points of the LG Q6 is its display specifications. Smartphones with a larger screen-to-body ratio and wider screens are highly in-demand right now. The LG Q6 offers just that but with a more affordable price tag.

With a screen that measures 5.5 inches, the LG Q6 delivers that same 18:9 ratio that can be experienced with the high-end LG G6. Its screen resolution also sounds promising at 1,080 x 2,160 pixels, just a tad lower than its pricier cousin.

However, note that the lower pricing has not been specified by LG yet. Although with toned down technical specifications, it is safe to assume that the company will deliver on the promise of a mid-priced smartphone with thinner bezels through the LG Q6.

Months before the announcement of the LG Q6, there have been a lot of rumors that the company will release a device called the LG G6 Mini. However, with the LG Q6's release and the great similarities between the two smartphones, it seemed like the South Korean technology giant affirmed those speculations — only with a differently named product.

As mentioned, achieving the lower price tier while also sporting LG's FullVision technology could definitely mean downsizing the LG Q6's other technical specs.

For example, the LG Q6 only runs with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chip (1.4 gigahertz), which is a bit inferior to the Snapdragon 821 (2.4 GHz) processor found on the LG G6.

The LG Q6 also lacks some hardware features typically found on other premium smartphones. The mid-priced device will not sport a fingerprint reader, a dual-lens camera setup and glass finishing.

There will be other variants of the LG Q6, but the only difference found is the sizes of on-board memory and internal storage. The base model LG Q6 will have 3 GB memory and 32 GB storage. Meanwhile, the LG Q6α comes with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage, and the LG Q6 Plus has the biggest capacity of 4 GB and 64 GB of memory and storage space, respectively.

LG has yet to announce the release date for the LG Q6, but it is expected to hit various markets in Asia by next month. On a later schedule, it will arrive in stores on other regions such as North America, Europe and Latin America.