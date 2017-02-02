LG UltraFine 5K Problems, Issues: Monitor Disconnects, Unusable When Near Wi-Fi Routers

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It was recently confirmed that LG UltraFine 5K monitors tend to not work as desired when placed near Wi-Fi routers.

AppleLG UltraFine 5K external monitor

According to 9To5Mac, when the monitors are within a 2-meter distance from any router, a "critical usability" problem takes place.

The LG UltraFine 5K display was launched alongside the newest lineup of MacBook Pros last October 2016. It was advertised as a product of Apple and LG's collaboration and comes highly recommended as an external display output device for the MacBook Pro.

In fact, the media outlet also pointed out that Apple had discontinued the sales of their Thunderbolt Display as external output devices before the introduction of the LG UltraFine 5K. Measuring 27 inches and capable of supporting 5,120 x 2,880 resolution, the LG output device is the closest thing to Thunderbolt Display that new MacBook Pro users can get. Not to mention, LG's offering has Retina display support that makes the images crisper.

However, the writer from 9To5Mac reports from personal experience that the LG UltraFine 5K monitor can be problematic to use right off the box. When installing the device, it consistently disconnects from the laptop or it freezes the MacBook Pro as well.

After reporting the matter to LG, the customer service responded and basically confirmed the issue, saying: "Please check if the monitor is near a router. This may affect the performance of the monitor. Kindly keep the monitor away from the router so we can isolate the issue."

The report also shared that after trying to reposition the router to another room or farther from the monitor, the LG UltraFine 5K has stayed connected to the MacBook Pro and worked without any problem.

On the other hand, the LG screen's user manual mentioned as part of the precautions when installing the monitor: "Install the product where no Electromagnetic Interference occurs." That will probably explain why the high-end output device is practically unusable when it.s near a router.

Meanwhile, LG claims that the known issue only happens with their 5K monitors.