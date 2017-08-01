LG V30 News: Release Date Revealed and Why It Might Topple the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

LG Official Website LG is expected to release its new LG V30 this end of August.

The smartphone market has always been a competitive place to be in. With giants like Apple and Samsung taking over most of the consumers, other tech companies are hard pressed in making sure they stand on solid ground every single time they release a new product. Recent reports indicate that LG might be vying for Samsung's spot in the market with its upcoming and highly anticipated LG V30.

According to Android Authority, an exclusive and internal source has revealed when the world should expect LG's bet against Samsung. It is expected to launch during the IFA 2017 press conference to be held on Aug. 31, which means that fans in Berlin will be the ones who will get the first say on whether or not it can top the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Following the Berlin release, the LG V30 will be making its way to the South Korean market on Sept. 15, while the rest of U.S. awaits to get their hands on it on Sept. 28.

Considering how the LG G6 was not quite up to the expectations last year, the tech company is pressured to make sure that the LG V30 will definitely be worth the trials and tribulations they went through after the incident. Reports indicate that there are several reasons why the LG V30 might just be the best contender against the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Rumored specs include dual rear cameras, a powerful and long-lasting 3,300 mAh battery, 6-inch edge-to-edge OLED display, and Snapdragon's Qualcomm 835 CPU.

The rumor mill also speculates that although it might not be clear as to what variations it will come, the LG V30 will at least be equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It might come with a 6 GB variation, but fans will have to wait for official word from LG.