LG V30 Plus Specs Leaks, Updates: Tech Blogger Teases Official Logo for Plus Version

Tech blogger Evan Blass recently confirmed that an LG V30 Plus version is in the works.

LG Electronics A promotional photo of the LG V20

Earlier this month, rumors about the unit surfaced. And that the smartphone will be unveiled later this month alongside the standard LG V30 unit.

Since the tech giant has yet to confirm the information, many have doubted the existence of such a variant. However, Blass' recently shared image of the official logo of the unit might have put all those doubts to rest.

Rumor has it the V30 Plus will come with a larger storage space, particularly 128 GB. The standard unit, on the other hand, will be equipped with at least 64 GB of storage.

The LG V30 Plus will reportedly come with the same features as well as design as the regular V30. What tech junkies know so far from LG is that the unit will have a rear-facing camera with an f/1.6 aperture lens, which is by far the largest aperture among existing smartphone cameras. With such a feature, users will be able to take good-quality photos in lowlight conditions.

The launching of a Plus model does not come as a surprise since LG previously introduced an LG G6 Plus variant shortly after launching the regular LG G6.

The smartphone is expected to carry a 6-inch OLED FullVision Display. It will have a quad HD, 2,880 x 1,440 resolution.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor might power the device. And if it does, it should have at least 6 GB of RAM. Moreover, it will reportedly utilize a 2,300 mAh battery.

Again, LG has kept mum about the rest of the smartphone such as its price. But rumors suggest that the standard version will cost at least $700, while the V30 Plus could be priced at $875.

More updates on the LG V30 and its Plus version should roll out soon.