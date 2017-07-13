LG V30 Release Date Rumors: LG to Unveil New Smartphone in August; Renders Tease Possible Features

The new LG V30 is expected to launch next month, according to a recent teaser. Meanwhile, renders of the upcoming smartphone's features are already circling the web and hyping up followers of the brand.

LG LG is expected to release the new V30 this August. Pictured is its predecessor, the LG V20.

According to Engadget, LG sent out a save the date teaser that could be hinting that the V30 will be unveiled by the end of August. On the teaser image is an LG smartphone, with the date Aug. 31 on the screen.

The Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) is scheduled to begin on Sept. 1, which means that if these speculations are true, LG will launch their new V30 smartphone a day before the technology trade show begins.

The "V" on the photo already indicates that the announcement is related to LG's V smartphone series. Another detail in the photo hints that the tall display of the G6 will be passed on to the new V30 phone.

But aside from the teaser, LG patrons already have an idea of what the new device's features might be because of renders. One of the trusted sources when it comes renders is OnLeaks on Twitter.

Earlier this year, the leaker shared that the LG V30 will feature wireless charging and that it will come with a glass black. The LG V30 will also maintain a dual camera module at the rear of the device, along with a fingerprint sensor.

OnLeaks also shared the first look at the LG V30 on behalf of My Smart Price.

According to the publication, the V30 might also sport a 6-inch display with no secondary display. The size of the V30 could be about 151.4 x 75.2 x 7.4 mm, and its structure will include a USB port and speaker holes at its sides. The headphone jack will be located at the top edge of the model.

It is anticipated that the new V30 comes in 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB versions. However, the previously mentioned renders have yet to be confirmed by LG.