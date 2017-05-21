LG V30 Release Date, Specs: New Leak Reveals Unique Selfie Snapper, Higher Screen-to-Body Ratio

The LG V30 will be able to go toe-to-toe with the Samsung Galaxy S8 in the design department, if the latest reports about the device are to be believed.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)Models take a selfie with the LG V20 premium smartphone during its unveiling ceremony in Seoul, South Korea last September 7, 2016.

A patent filed by LG on Korean Intellectual Property Rights Information Service dated November 2016 reveals that the third-generation V-series flagship could boast a slimmer bezel on the bottom portion for a more premium look.

In turn, the LG V30 will get a higher screen-to-body ratio compared with that of the LG G6, which already impressed with its 18:9 screen-to-body ratio.

The LG G6 has already earned praises with such design, but LG is not resting on its laurels and is looking to take things to the next level in the display department.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is currently the one to beat in this aspect with its Infinity Display although the LG G6 is also getting some love for the same approach. The LG V30 is also rumored to make use of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display, which will make it easier for the company to trim the bezels.

The front-facing camera, unlike most flagships, appears to be at the top center, which Wccftech believes could help with a much better selfie and video-calling experience.

On either side of the shooter are some icons such as volume up and down, call, home and music. They appear to match the ones users will see on the LG V20.

The LG V30 is also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an upgrade from its predecessor that should allow it to go head-to-head with the competition.

The patent does not show the location of the fingerprint sensor and the speaker grilles. Slash Gear believes that the latter could be around the front camera.

As for the former, the site believes that its absence from the illustrations provided on the patent suggest it could be placed beneath the display.