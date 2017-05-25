LG V30 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Everything We Know So Far

The release of the LG V20 last year was very well-received, while its predecessor, the LG V10, saw similar success. Hence, it is not a surprise that expectations are high for the upcoming arrival of the rumored LG V30.

(Photo: LG Electronics)A promotional photo of the LG V20.

According to report by Trusted Reviews, Google revealed at this year's Google I/O developer conference that LG's flagship device would be landing in 2017. And based on the previous releases of the LG V30's predecessors, the smartphone will probably be announced sometime in September this year.

Aside from the announcement of the device's upcoming release, Google also confirmed that the next flagship phone from LG would be Daydream-ready. Daydream is Google's virtual reality (VR) platform, which consists of headsets, peripherals and software.

As for its specs, PocketLint reports that the LG V30 is expected to be released with the Snapdragon 835 processor along with at least 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM). The device is also likely to arrive with 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage options, which can be expanded further through a microSD slot.

The LG V30 might also be equipped with a 3,300 mAh battery similar to the LG G6 or much higher than that. However, the phablet's battery could be non-removable. It might also carry an enhanced front camera and two 13 MP cameras at the back with optical image stabilization.

The upcoming device is also expected to run on the Android O operating system, which is expected to launch later this summer. And LG may finally be making the switch to organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens, which is a step away from the conventional LCD panels.

A patent found by GSMInfo (via SlashGear) suggests that the V30 may feature an all-screen front and a second screen, with its camera located right in the middle. It will also be flanked by a row of icons similar to the second screen of the V series.

If speculations are proven true, then the upcoming LG V30 could arrive sometime in late August to early October of this year.