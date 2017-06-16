LG V30 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Flagship Phone to Be Launched Ahead of Competition?; Device to Offer Second Display

LG is anticipated to launch its new V30 earlier than expected to get ahead of competitors. The new flagship phone of LG might be the first from the company to provide a second display with an anticipated unique twist.

Reuters/Tyrone SiuLG V30 might have an earlier launch than expected.

Aju Business Daily (via The Investor) reported that LG will be releasing their flagship smartphone, V30, this coming August. The reported launch date is a month earlier than the LG V20's release date last year.

However, a spokesperson from LG declined to give comments on the news of the V30 launch date, and said that they have not yet finalized their schedule for the upcoming smartphones.

LG is far from their top competitors – which are Apple and Samsung – and places sixth on the list of companies competing in the smartphone market.

One of the reported reasons LG is expected to release the V30 ahead of time is to get a jumpstart from other competitors' launch of new smartphones, which normally come in September and March.

According to Android Authority, LG might launch the V30 on the last days of August, when the press release dates for the IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) will fall.

However, this might reportedly backfire against the company if the upcoming smartphones of Apple and Samsung will have better features than the LG V30.

Meanwhile, the V30 will be the first of LG smartphones to offer a second display with a possible unique twist.

According to 9to5google, the V30 will have a second OLED display that is anticipated to slide out from under the main screen. This feature might offer the V30 other functions such as a keyboard, contextual buttons, search results, and many others.

The LG V30 is also expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor, as well as a dual-lens camera on its rear.

The LG V30 is expected to be launched this August.