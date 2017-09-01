LG V30 Review: The Phone That Might Just Beat Apple and Samsung

Facebook/LGMobile Promotional picture for the LG V30

The competition in the smartphone market has recently reached an all-time high, with tech giants vying for the top spot with their respective flagship launches. Whereas Samsung is relying on the Galaxy Note 8 and Apple is set to remove the mystery from at least three iPhones, consumers are asking why one would want to purchase LG's V30 after the previous G6 did not sell despite expectations.

According to Tech Spot, the first things that fans should know about the LG V30 is that it deserves the hype it received for being one of the most highly anticipated smartphones this year. Their first hands-on experience of the LG V30 revealed that they finally did away with the bezels, reducing it to just a gorgeous 6-inch OLED display, which is capable of popping out colors and making everything breathtakingly readable. Other features that were note-worthy also included the camera capable of shooting 4K videos, and the battery which can last an entire day of heavy use.

Meanwhile, Tech Radar praised the LG V30's streamlined design, and a list of under the hood specs that might be worth the attention of a power-hungry customer. It features the Snapdragon 835 as well as 4 GB of RAM, which allows LG's upcoming release to switch through apps easily. Although the smartphone still runs on Android Nougat, LG has hurried to reassure their fans that they fully intend to upgrade it to Android Oreo. As for the one downside of the smartphone, LG has decided to make the 3,300mAh battery non-removable.

Considering that the market's attention is on the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and many are waiting for Apple's official announcement on the iPhone 8, LG has made a valiant effort of standing up to the giants with the V30 that can compete when it comes to power and design and employing its trump card: the cheaper price.

There is no official release date yet for the LG V30 but fans are encouraged to keep looking for updates.