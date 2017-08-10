LG V30 Specs News: Leak Confirms Fewer Bezels, Design

The upcoming installment of LG V30, LG's flagship smartphone series, will be the first mobile device to carry an OLED FullVision display. It has been two years since the company launched an OLED smartphone, but the wait seems to be worth it since the tech giant has used that time wisely to bring forth high-end features.

Facebook/LGMobilePH Seen in photo is LG V20 to be succeeded by the V30, which is said to sport a plastic OLED FullVision display

The South Korean tech giant hopes to create a smartphone that is as successful as its premium TV line. What the company has learned in that division, it endeavors to bring to its smartphone line.

"Expertise in OLED has long been a core competency of LG, and the technology has always been seen as a potential value-add for smartphones," Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company said. "With competition in the global smartphone space fiercer now than ever, we felt that this was the right time to reintroduce OLED displays in our mobile products."

The upcoming smartphone will come with 6-inch plastic OLED FullVision display, with a QHD+ resolution of 1,440 x 2,880, making it LG's largest panel in four years. The top most part of the device will sport 20 percent smaller bezels and the bottom will have 50 percent less bezels, as it is the current trend in the industry.

In terms of design, it will reportedly have the same dual curved edges as the latest Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S8. With its ergonomic design, the mobile will be easier to grip.

Recently, HitRecord, Joseph Gordon-Levitt's online production company, leaked a video of what appears to be the LG V30. The post, however, has already been taken down.

Based on that, the LG V30 appears to be a cross between the LG V20 and the LG G6. And as expected, it has fewer bezels than its preceding units.

The LG V30 is expected to launch this Aug. 31.