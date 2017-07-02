LG V30 Specs, Release Date: Device Eliminating a Key Feature, to Come With an OLED Panel

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)A model presents the LG V20 at the Korea Electronics Show 2016 in Seoul, South Korea, October 27, 2016.

The days of the ticker might be numbered with the LG V30 ditching the trademark feature of the product line, according to a new report.

Citing a trusted source, XDA Developers has reported that the next-generation LG V-series device will not feature a secondary display unlike its predecessors.

First seen in the LG V10, the ticker was a small panel at the top-right of the regular display that allows users to easily glance at notifications and to access apps through shortcuts without wasting battery life.

The ticker being separate from the main display played well to LG's use of LCD panels since such displays are not as capable as active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) panels when it comes to generating deeper blacks.

It turns out that the last of the secondary display is seen in last year's model. The LG V30 will be forgoing the defining feature of the series and will even make use of an OLED panel instead of an LCD panel.

LG has always made use of LCD panels for its premium offerings including the LG G6. However, the company has recently directed its focus in making the best OLED displays in the business and the LG V30 will be the first to showcase that.

The major changes in the display department of the LG V30 appear to have been necessitated from the company's desire to transition from LCD to OLED.

In line with this, XDA Developers speculates that the LG V30 might come with 18:9 aspect ratio like the LG G6. With a taller screen, there will be no need for a secondary display.

As for the specifications and features, the same source claimed that the LG V30 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and will come with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of expandable storage.

Meanwhile, a leaked image of the LG V30 shared by Wccftech showed that the device will support wireless charging. The device on the image had a component in the mid-frame showing a coil specifically for that purpose.