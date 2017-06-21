LG V30 Specs, Release Date: New Leak Reveals OLED Panel; Flagship Could Go for Snapdragon 836?

As the release of the LG V30 draws nearer, details about its specifications and features come to light. A leak out of Weibo has revealed the makings of the LG V20 sequel, teasing quite an impressive set.

Per the source, the LG V30 will make use of an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel, which is a change from last year's version that came with an LCD for its screen.

LG also actually made use of an LCD for its current flagship LG G6, which came as a surprise to some as the company has been advocating the use of OLED. However, it looks like the LG V30 is finally going OLED this time around.

It was also on Weibo where it was teased that the next smartphone in the LG V-series will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the latest from the manufacturer.

Many flagships have the chipset as their power source including the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the HTC U11. With the LG V30 equipped with it, the handset should be able to go up against these devices.

However, Android Soul suggests that with the next-generation Snapdragon processor — the Snapdragon 836 — launching next month, it is possible that LG might opt to go for the new one instead. This should allow them to get ahead of the pack.

Whatever the processor ends up being, it will be accompanied with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM), which is quickly becoming the new standard in this department.

A 4 GB configuration is also expected to be released since the LG V30 is said to come in three variants with 32 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB storage capacities.

The device will come with its trademark secondary display along with a dual camera setup, Android 8.0 preinstalled and a 3200 mAh battery.

The LG V30 will reportedly be unveiled at the IFA Berlin this September.