LG V30 Specs, Release Date: New Leaks Reveal Unique Secondary Display

The LG V30 will boast a feature that would allow it to stand out from the pack, if the latest reports involving the next-generation flagship are anything to go by.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)Models take a selfie with the LG V20 premium smartphone during its unveiling ceremony in Seoul, South Korea last September 7, 2016.

Well-known tech insider Evan Blass recently provided mock-ups of the LG V30 showing what appears to be a secondary display that can slide in and out of view.

This small screen on the LG V30 appears to give users better control of the apps on the main display. The menu on the secondary display changes to match the app being used on the main one.

The feature can provide access to keyboard, search results and other additional functions that would otherwise clutter the main display. Blass provided how the device will look like with this design.

However, Blass points out that these mock-ups are based on an earlier design for the device, which means that they might not represent the final design that LG goes with.

Weekend bonus: this is an old-ish mockup of Project Joan, a.k.a. the LG V30. Not clear if the project is still headed in this direction. [1] pic.twitter.com/k5jNJ7DyLz — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 27, 2017

Here's how the device was envisioned to look with the secondary display fully extended. [2] pic.twitter.com/HNkZErj7xB — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 27, 2017

Finally, several use-case scenarios for the second screen. [3] pic.twitter.com/ZKucMOScam — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 27, 2017

If the company does go with the secondary display for the LG V30, the next iteration in its ever popular V-series will definitely stand out from competition.

In related news, DBS Designing showed off new concept renders for the LG V30. The front panel of the device is almost all screen with razor-thin bezels surrounding the screen.

This design takes the LG G6 to a new level. The flagship was also nearly bezel-less, but was outshined by the Samsung Galaxy S8. With the LG V30, however, the company plans to give the device a serious run for its money this time.

As far as the specifications and features go, the LG V30 is expected to come with an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen. It is also getting support for Google's Daydream VR (virtual reality).

The LG V30 is also expected to come with a dual=camera setup and a massive 5,500 mAh battery.