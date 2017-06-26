LG V30 Specs, Release Date: New Report Hints at Wireless Charging and More Features

The highly anticipated LG V30 is once again the subject of a new report out of the rumor mills that details some of its key specifications and features.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)Models take a selfie with the LG V20 premium smartphone during its unveiling ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, September 7, 2016.

Well-known tech insider OnLeaks has revealed that the device will support wireless charging, which means that this will directly affect the design of the device.

To make the feature work, OnLeaks expects the LG V30 to come with a glass back, which will make it the first one to sport such in the V-series.

In fact, this will also make it look more like the LG G6, which also had the same glass back, as pointed out by GSM Arena.

OnLeaks also reports that the LG V30 will also sport a dual camera setup on the back. There is no word on the specifics, but the abovementioned publication believes it will consist of one standard sensor and a wide-angle one, like that of its predecessor and the LG G6.

The fingerprint sensor will also be on the back of the LG V30. While the next big thing in this department is putting it behind the display, the company is not going down that road for its next flagship.

Other reported specs of the LG V30 include a 6.2-inch quad high-definition (HD) display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor under its hood.

Also expected to have Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, the next-generation LG flagship will reportedly come with 4 GB and 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) paired with 64 GB and 128 GB of storage, respectively.

Previous leaks and reports suggested that the two cameras on its rear will both have 13 MP while the selfie snapper will have 8 MP.

With regard to the release date, LG will reportedly lift the veil off the LG V30 at the IFA Berlin this September.