LG V30 Specs Rumors: Upcoming Smartphone to Sport FullVision, OLED Screen and Big Camera Aperture

LG recently confirmed that their next flagship smartphone, which is dubbed as the LG V30, will sport an OLED display panel paired with their own FullVision technology.

Meanwhile, rumors have it that the device is also going to be equipped with a big camera aperture.

A few days ago, LG released a statement that teased of some of the specs on their next smartphone flagship. While it did not mention any device model in their news release, the company has repeatedly confirmed that a successor to its LG V20 would be coming. This led many to believe that the company was certainly talking about the yet-to-be-announced LG V30.

"The next flagship smartphone from LG Electronics (LG) will be the first ever device to feature a plastic OLED FullVision display," the company said in the statement.

LG reiterated that this is in line with their "smartphone display strategy" that begun with the release of the LG G6 — a device that managed to deliver a larger screen without using a curved edge display.

LG added: "At six inches, the OLED FullVision display will be LG's largest in four years while the actual body will be smaller than last year's LG V20."

To further widen the LG V30's screen, the South Korean electronics manufacturer revealed they had reduced the upper and lower bezels by 20 and 50 percent, respectively. While Apple and Samsung are taking away physical home buttons, LG has sacrificed the usual logo placed in the lower part of the device's screen — it will be moved to the back of the smartphone.

"The FullVision display's immersive and expansive visual experience is enhanced on the 4.15 million pixels of the QHD+ (1440 x 2880) OLED screen," said LG.

On the other hand, a source reportedly told Slash Gear that the LG V30 will have a "massive" camera aperture. Simply put, aperture measures the camera's lens opening so it tells owners how much light it can accommodate, thus giving out brighter photos.

Slash Gear reported that the LG V30's main camera will have an aperture of f/1.6 which is comparably larger than the rear-facing cameras of iPhone 7 Plus (f/1.8), Samsung Galaxy S8 (f/1.7), and Google Pixel XL (f/2.0).

LG is yet to announce when the LG V30 is going to be unveiled.