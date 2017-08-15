LG V30 to Be Unveiled During IFA 2017

LG Official Website LG is expected to release its new LG V30 this end of August.

Considering the fast-paced and ever-changing state of technology nowadays, consumers can expect the most from the smartphone market. From better cameras to superior storage, the tech giants are working hard to keep everyone satisfied and survive until the next wave of new devices. Recent reports reveal that one of the most highly anticipated devices will be unveiled during this year's IFA. The LG V30 has been building the hype over the past few months, and soon the wait will be over.

According reports, the LG V30 and LG V30 Plus will both be unveiled in Germany on Aug. 31. Furthermore, the tech giant plans on releasing both phones in the South Korean market on Sept. 15, which is coincidentally the same date as the release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. LG might be taking a risky move by doing so, but the LG V30 should not be underestimated as all the rumors thus far have pointed to the fact that it might just be worthy of stealing the crown from Apple and Samsung.

Reports on the known specs of the LG V30 include an impressive 6-inch, 2880 by 1440 display, HDR10 support, and possibly, equipped to handle Google's Daydream VR. LG has also said that the camera is one of the things to look forward to as it boasts an F1.6 aperture lens. Not one to be outdone by other companies in the smartphone market, the LG V30 is also rumored to be equipped with IP68 dust and water resistance, Snapdragon 835, 3,200 mAh battery, 3.5-mm headphone jack, and massive storage options of 32, 64 GB, and 128GB.

With the V30, LG is really looking to be stepping up its game during the largest consumers electronics show. In order to see what could be the best release ever to come from LG, be sure to catch them during the IFA 2017.