LG V30 Vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs, Price Comparison and Review: The Battle of Flagships Continues

Samsung Promotional image for Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

The rivalry between LG and Samsung has been around since LG unveiled its V-series and somehow succeeded in stealing the limelight from the Korean technology giant. With both companies launching their respective flagships soon, many are interested to know how the battle between the LG V30 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will play out in the coming months.

When it comes to design, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 boasts of its signature metal and glass build and curved Infinity Display. Unlike the Galaxy S8, the upcoming device will have a slightly squarer look and a 6.3-inch display, making it more manageable. As for the LG V30, the device looks pretty much like the brand's G6 but is different when compared to the V20 and V10. It also comes with a metal and glass build and feels premium when held. When compared to the Galaxy Note 8's screen-to-body ratio of 83.2 percent, the LG V30 is at 82 percent.

While it is difficult to judge which of the two devices is better based on how they look, what is inside of them makes a lot of difference. Although both devices are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and run Android 7.1 Nougat, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has a bigger RAM of 6GB when compared to the LG V30's 4GB. When it comes to durability, however, LG went the extra mile with the V30's MIL-STD 810G certification.

In terms of their camera, both LG and Samsung devices are known for taking the best snaps. For its Galaxy Note 8, Samsung is reportedly featuring a dual-camera setup and offers 12MP dual pixel sensors with OIS in both. One of the lenses will sport a 2x optical zoom. A 10x digital zoom is possible with this mobile device but it might affect the quality of the image.

On the other hand, the LG V30's camera will have a 16MP snapper that is paired with a 13MP wide-angle lens. Unlike the Galaxy Note 8's camera, however, the V30's camera will only have the OIS on its main lens and not both.

The LG V30 will be available starting Sept. 21 in South Korea, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be available a week ahead on Sept. 15 in some countries.