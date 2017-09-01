LG V30 vs V20 Specs, Price Reviews: Should Users Upgrade Their Android Phablet?

LG has unveiled the V30 at the consumer electronics show IFA in Berlin, leaving many to wonder if it's worth jumping ship from the V20, which was just launched in September last year.

LG Electronics A promo image of the new LG V30 showing off its new OLED FullVision display technology.

With no pricing available for the V30 as of this time, it's hard to say if the new phone will be worth the price. The LG V20's sticker price, meanwhile, is expected to drop some more after LG's reveal. However, the older handset is already down as low as $370 from B&H, according to Digital Trends.

That said, the new LG V30 has a lot of compelling new features that set it higher than just the next iteration of the V-series. Just the looks alone already pushes the V30 way past its predecessor. The tiny bezels and curved surface remind users of the Samsung Galaxy S8, and this new "FullVision" design packs 6 inches of display in a more compact package.

LG has sacrificed some flexibility for the sleeker profile of the V30, and now, the 3,300 mAh battery is a fixed component. Fans of V20's hot-swappable battery might be disappointed in this regard, but the trade-off is that the V30 is now rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

Not only does the new V30 pass water resistance rating, it's also certified for MIL-STD-810G military standard durability, as The Verge noted.

The V30 keeps the V20's acclaimed video and audio recording features, keeping the same manual controls and fine tuning options for their next iteration. LG has also upgraded the primary 16-megapixel camera to have an f/1.6 aperture, the best for low-light conditions out of any flagship phones to date.

The V30 does not improve much on the V20 software-wise, as it comes with Android 7.1.2 out of the box. It remains to be seen if LG's new flagship phone will get Android 8 Oreo, but the custom LG software is still there for V20 fans that are used to it.

Overall, LG has opted to streamline the V30, doing away with a few frills like V20's second display or swappable battery for a few more features now considered standard for flagship phones.