LG Watch Sport Release Date, Specs News: Smartwatch's Design and Functions Revealed Ahead of Feb. 8 Launch

These past few days, there has been a surge of information regarding LG's upcoming wearable devices, named Watch Sport and Watch Style, as the South Korean tech giant prepares for their imminent release. While both smartwatches have received their fair share of the spotlight, anticipation for the LG Watch Sport is a fraction higher as it is touted to come with more features than the LG Watch Style.

LGA promotional image for LG's smartwatch lineup. Two new wearable devices named LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style are said to arrive this week.

LG's soon-to-be-released smartwatches are notable as they were developed in collaboration with Google. They will also be the first devices to come preinstalled with Android Wear 2.0, the latest version of Google's Android operating system (OS) for wearables. The smartwatches and the new OS are all highly expected to launch this Wednesday, Feb. 8.

In anticipation of the upcoming release, LG might have jumped the gun a bit as the User Guides for the smartwatches were discovered to have been uploaded online. The electronics manufacturer has since removed the files from its website but not before several media outlets had gotten a hold of it.

The manuals have proven to be very informative as they provide details on the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style's physical design and some of their functionalities. These documents also reveal the differences between the two devices.

According to the User Guide (via Droid Life), the LG Watch Sport's touchscreen display will also double as the near field communication (NFC) touch point that can be used to process payments via Android Pay. The watch face also has three physical buttons on the right side — a rotating power button flanked by two other buttons. On the left, there is a USB/charger port. Then, located underneath are the SIM card, heart rate sensor, microphone and barometer.

To compare, the LG Watch Style does not have NFC connectivity, it only has a rotating power button and a microphone underneath.

The LG Watch Sport was also recently spotted on Geekbench which revealed its technical specifications. According to the listing, the upcoming smartwatch will have a 1.38-inch display with a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels, a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm processor, 768 MB of random-access memory (RAM), 4 GB of built-in storage and a 430 mAh battery. Pricing is said to be about $349.