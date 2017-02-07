LG Watch Sport Specs, Release Date News: Geekbench Scores Appear; Device to Come Out on Feb. 8, Says Leaker

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

LG competes with the likes of Apple and Samsung in the smart watch market with their LG Watch Sport. The wearable device is expected to have premium features with Android Wear 2.0 running in the background. It has already been spotted on Geekbench.

LGA promotional image for LG's smartwatch lineup.

As seen on Geekbench, LG Watch Sport comes with Android 7.1.1 OS, which is different from the expected 2.0 version. However, WCCFTech wrote that the website has been accurate with other speculated specs like the 768 MB of random access memory (RAM).

The wearable device is poised to have satisfactory responses as the data on Geekbench shows that it has a quad-core processor, although it does not indicate which particular brand.

Benchmark test shows that the central processing unit (CPU) is able to deliver 1.09 GHz clock. According to Phone Arena, the device was able to gather 273 points in single-core test and 418 in multi-score test.

LG Watch Sports will come out in two variants. The first model will sport a Titanium design, while the other one will come in Dark Blue color. Enthusiasts expecting a Rose Gold skin, unfortunately, will be disappointed as the color is only available for LG Watch Style.

Other specs that LG Watch Sports include 4 GB of internal memory, a 480 x 480 pixel resolution display with 1.38-inch OLED panel, 430 mAh battery and IP68 protection features. For connection, the device has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, near field communication (NFC), and Android Pay support, among others. All these confirmed the rumored specs of the device, which was used to be codenamed as "swordfish."

Comparing it to LG Watch Style, the Sports variant has more powerful specs since the former has only 512 MB of RAM, 240 mAh battery and IP67 protection features.

As for the price, LG Watch Sport could cost around $349. The LG Watch Sports and LG Watch Style could be released on Feb. 8, as posted by leaker Evan Blass on Twitter.