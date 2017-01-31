LG Watch Style Release Date, Specs, Price Rumors 2017: Leaked Image Previews Smartwatch's Design, May Cost $249

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To coincide with the imminent launch of Android Wear 2.0, Google has collaborated with LG to release two new Android-powered smartwatches — the Watch Style and the Watch Sport. Just a few days ago, images for the LG Watch Style were leaked along with details regarding its technical specifications and retail price.

LGA promotional image for LG's current smartwatch lineup.

Popular and reliable leakster Evan Blass recently posted high-definition images of the LG Watch Style on his Twitter account. In the first row, the upcoming smartwatch is seen in the color Silver while in the second row, the Rose Gold variant of the wearable device is showcased.

LG Watch Style, in silver (top) and rose gold (bottom) pic.twitter.com/JlHaq35bZ0 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 28, 2017

According to reports, the LG Watch Style will have a 1.2-inch circular polymer-organic light-emitting diode (P-OLED) display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. It will be equipped with 512 MB of random-access memory (RAM), 4 GB of built-in storage and a 240 mAh battery. The smartwatch will also have an IP67 rating, which means it will be dustproof.

The LG Watch Style is touted to come in three colors: Titanium, Silver and Rose Gold.

Android Police, citing a trusted source, revealed that the wearable device will have a starting price of $249.

Meanwhile, the LG Watch Sport has also received its fair share of leaks. According to a low-resolution image, the LG Watch Sport will be larger in size and have a sportier appearance compared to the LG Watch Style. It also has three physical buttons unlike the smaller device which is equipped with only one. Aside from differences in design, the LG Watch Sport is also touted to be a more fully-featured device.

The LG Watch Sport is said to feature a 1.38-inch display with 768 MB of RAM. It is IP68-rated so it will be dustproof and water resistant. Furthermore, the smartwatch will have 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) connectivity, near-field communication (NFC), Global Positioning System (GPS) and a heartrate monitor. It is expected to arrive in two colors: Titanium and Dark Blue.

It is predicted that pricing for the smartwatch could cost about $349, similar to the current LG Urbane 2nd Edition ($359.99).

The LG Watch Style and the Watch Sport are expected to arrive on Feb. 9 — the same date that Android Wear 2.0 is rumored to officially launch.