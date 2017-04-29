LG X Power 2 Release Date, Specs News: Device Gets Early June Launch Date

LG has announced that its heavyweight of a smartphone, the LG X Power 2, will finally see the light of day in less than two months' time after missing its original March release date.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo)An LG Electronics' logo is pictured on a TV displayed at a shop in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2016.

The tech firm specifically stated, as per GSM Arena, that the device will be out by "early June" and that South Korea will be the first market it will be available in.

Initially announced back in February, the LG X Power 2 is a midranger, but it will not feel like that at all with its battery life, which is the smartphone's main attraction. The smartphone is packing a massive 4,500 mAh battery, which should offer long hours of usage.

In addition to that, not much of the juice will be consumed by its 5.5-inch display, since it only has a full HD resolution. LG claims that the LG X Power 2 can go 15 hours of video playback or 18 hours of internet usage without charging.

The LG X Power 2 is powered by a Mediatek MT6750 processor. It comes with either a 1.5 GB random-access memory (RAM) or 2 GB RAM. Both configurations are paired with 16 GB storage.

In the imaging department, the handset has a 13 MP primary camera with zero shatter lag, which means that users can capture pictures the moment they press the camera button.

On the front is a 5 MP selfie snapper with LED flash, which will allow users to take better pictures in low-light conditions. The LG X Power 2 also has Android 7.0 Nougat pre-installed in it.

The device comes in four color variants, namely Black Titan, Shiny Titan, Shiny Gold and Shiny Blue.

The LG X Power 2 is priced at $265. Since it is it won't be long before it hits the shelves, users outside South Korea should be able to learn more about its release date.