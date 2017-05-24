LG X Venture Release Date, Specs, Price News: Waterproof Smartphone With Large Battery for Active Lifestyles

LG has introduced the X Venture, a rugged smartphone designed for consumers who enjoy active, extreme sports and are always on the go.

LGA promotional image for the LG X Venture.

In terms of technical specifications, the X Venture would be considered as a midrange device. However, it has all the right qualifications for those who are looking for a companion device for tough and challenging adventures.

It comes with IP68 compatibility, which makes it water and dust-resistant. It has also passed 14 rounds of MIL-STD-810G testing, proving its ability to withstand extreme temperatures, shock and water immersion up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes underwater.

LG has also developed the Outdoor Essentials app specifically for the X Venture. The active lifestyle app comes with six different tools: barometer, compass, activity counter for steps/calories/distance, exercise tracker, weather reporter and flashlight.

Unlike most smartphones today, users of the X Venture won't have to worry about their device being fragile. It has a metal frame with a non-slip back cover. Three physical keys on the front and the QuickButton on the side allows easy access to the phone even when the user is wearing gloves. The QuickButton can be customized so that the user gains easy access to his or her favorite app even when the screen is off.

For normal use, the X Venture is still quite capable. It features a 5.2-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and pixel density of 423 pixels per inch (ppi). It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor with 2 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 36 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 2 TB via a microSD card.

Other notable features include a 5-megapixel wide-angle front camera, a 16-megapixel rear shooter, a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE connectivity and the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. The rugged smartphone is also designed to last with a large 4,100 mAh battery.

The LG X Venture will be available exclusively for AT&T subscribers.

It will be offered for $11 a month with a 30-month contract.