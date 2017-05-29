Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Rumors: Couple Working on Having Twins

Following their reconciliation last year, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are now rumored to be in the process of starting their own family as the celebrity couple is said to be bent on having twins.

Facebook/Miley CyrusRumors claim that Miley Cyrus wants to give Liam Hemsworth a set of boy and girl twins.

According to reports, the couple is excited about the idea of starting their own family as both of them love the dynamics that come with it. Reportedly, Cyrus is eager to give Hemsworth a child, and she figured that she would rather give him twins.

Unconfirmed reports claim that Hemsworth and Cyrus are entertaining the idea of seeking the help of science and technology as the couple is allegedly considering in-vitro fertilization (IVF) to increase the possibility for them to have a set of twins. Allegedly, Cyrus is hoping for a boy and a girl, which, reportedly, will complete her happiness.

Earlier this month, Cyrus revealed that the she quit drinking alcohol and smoking weed. According to the "Wrecking Ball" singer, the move to be clean again is something she has always wanted to do. However, rumors claim that Cyrus' attempt to live a healthy lifestyle has something do with her desire to get pregnant.

Last March, it was speculated that Hemsworth and Cyrus were already married after her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, shared a photo of the former Disney star, showing her in a white dress and laughing. However, according to reports, the couple has yet to tie the knot in the future.

To recall, Hemsworth and Cyrus were already engaged back in 2013. However, the plan did not push through as they parted ways and lived their respective separate lives. After three years of separation, Hemsworth and Cyrus reconciled, with Cyrus admitting that her latest single, "Malibu," is inspired by her romance with Hemsworth.

While the still loyal fans of the two are happy with their reconciliation, some can't help but wonder which will come first: the twins or the wedding?