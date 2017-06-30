Liam Neeson Cites 'Christian Values' in Calling for Gay Marriage Legalization in N. Ireland

Several Northern Irish celebrities, including Christian actor Liam Neeson, have called on the nation to legalize same-sex marriage and retain its "Christian values," though churches there have remain opposed.

(Photo: YouTube/HeyUGuys)Liam Neeson plays Father Ferreira in "Silence," a priest who renounced his faith under torture at the hands of the Japanese regime, 2017.

"We've had enough of a history in our society in Northern Ireland of discrimination, mistrust and hatred," Neeson said, as reported by the Belfast Telegraph on Thursday.

"Yet, we're also an open-hearted, welcoming and terrific people. Let us show that to the world by treating gay, lesbian and transgender peoples as our brothers and sisters and allowing them to marry, if they so wish. By joining the rest of Ireland and other western countries in celebrating equality we can also attract more investment to our province," he added, referring to both the Republic of Ireland and the U.K.'s legalization of the practice.

Although Northern Ireland is part of the U.K., which legalized gay marriage back in 2014, it has been allowed to set its own laws on the contoversial matter.

"We have shown the world how we can affect a peace accord when many thought it impossible (1998 Good Friday Agreement)," Neeson continued.

"We must act on this and welcome all members of society through civil marriages, while still keeping our Christian values. Love, is love, is love."

Other notable celebrities, including Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody, "The Fall" star Bronagh Waugh, and T.V. presenter Graham Norton have all joined the chorus urging the country to change its definition of marriage, BBC News noted.

N. Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which will be part of a Conservative minority government running the U.K., drew international attention for its beliefs earlier this year following the general election.

Unlike a number of other U.K. political parties, the DUP, which was founded by a Protestant preacher-politician four-and-a-half decades ago, continues to oppose abortion and same-sex marriage.

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has also said that despite the Church of Scotland voting to change its doctrine and embrace gay marriage in May, it will be standing firm in its conservative stance.

"Many people in the Presbyterian Church in Ireland will be deeply saddened at this week's developments in Scotland, which seems so obviously at variance with the traditional biblical understanding of marriage as being between one man and one woman," a spokesman for the Presbyterian Church in Ireland told the Belfast Telegraph at the time.

"The Presbyterian Church in Ireland affirms that clear position, which is based on the teaching of Scripture, and as a result, our ministers are not permitted to conduct, or to assist in leading, services of marriage for same-sex couples."

The Church of Ireland, another major denomination in Northern Ireland, added that it "continues to uphold its teaching that marriage is between one man and one woman."