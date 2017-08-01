Liam Payne, Cheryl Cole Wedding Rumors: One Direction Singer Finally Responds

Liam Payne was rumored to have secretly wed his girlfriend Cheryl Cole in a private ceremony after he referred to her as his "wife" in a recent interview. The former One Direction singer finally clarified his relationship status with his 34-year-old girlfriend once and for all.

Reuters/Neil Hall Liam Payne, singer with British boy band One Direction, leaves the recording of the Band Aid 30 charity single in west London, November 15, 2014.

The rumors began circulating when Payne referred to Cole as his "wife" in an interview with SiriusXM, the Daily Mail reported.

In an interview with People, Payne clarified that he and Cole have not yet exchange vows. He also explained that in the U.K., men refer to their wives as "the Mrs." However, Payne is hopeful that they'll one day go to walk down the aisle.

"Maybe one day," the 24-year-old singer said about marriage.

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole were first reported dating early in 2016. They made their first official red carpet appearance together at the Cannes Festival 2016. In Nov. 2016, Payne and Cole attended a Christmas carol concert, and Cole sported a noticeable baby bump.

Cole and Payne have a four-month-old son named Bear Grey. The "Strip That Down" singer described him as a big, healthy and strong baby boy.

"I'm going to get a sore back. He's a big boy!" Payne said about his son.

Like the rest of the One Direction boys, Liam Payne is also enjoying his new solo career. Despite going separate ways, Payne said the members of the British boy band are still very close.

"I saw Niall [Horan] a few weeks ago when I played a show with him in a horse corral, and then I saw Harry [Styles] not in a horse corral," Payne told People.

He also said he was excited to see Style's movie, Dunkirk.

Meanwhile, he's currently promoting his debut track "Strip That Down" and has collaborated with Zedd to produce the summer pop hit "Get Low." A music video for "Get Low" is still in the works.