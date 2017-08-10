Liam Payne Sure of One Direction's Return in the Future

REUTERS/Neil Hall One Direction and Simon Cowell could work on a single to benefit Grenfell Tower fire victims.

The world has not seen the last of One Direction yet, that is what Liam Payne wants everyone to know.

Ever since the boys of One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in June of 2015, they left a gaping hole in the music industry, especially in the hearts of their adoring fans. After the temporary separation, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles have all flourished in each of their own solo endeavors. Zayn Malik got an early start after his shocking departure the year before. Now, it is because these boys have become so busy with their solo projects that fans are starting to think that a One Direction is no longer possible. Thankfully, Liam is here to disprove that.

In a recent interview with Buzzfeed, Liam brought up the possibility of a One Direction reunion.

"I think we will reunite at some point in the future. I'm sure," Liam told Buzzfeed. "We have to! We have an album that we haven't even toured yet and I want to write some more songs as well with the boys."

One Direction fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief with Liam's statement. But a reunion may take a while longer seeing that the boys of 1D have just started with their solo careers. Liam himself had just recently released two singles: "Strip That Down," where he collaborated with Quavo of Migos and his song with Zedd, "Get Low." Harry Styles, too, has released his own debut album last May and has also taken a different career path apart from music. The 23-year-old "Sign of the Times" singer had just recently starred in the Christopher Nolan-directed action film "Dunkirk."

Liam himself has acknowledged that out of all the One Direction members, he was not surprised that Harry would go into acting and even commended his friend's surprising talent.

When asked who among his bandmates he would love to collaborate with, the 23-year-old answered Zayn. "I think I would collaborate best with Zayn [Malik] because we do a really similar type of music."