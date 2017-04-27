Put Down Your Smartphone and Look Up!

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

One of the efforts being overseen by the Virginia-based evangelical Christian university is the "LOOK UP" campaign, which encourages young people to engage in off-line social interaction.

Dr. Sylvia Hart Frejd, executive director of the Center for Digital Wellness, told The Christian Post that the LOOK UP campaign has been active throughout this semester.

The "LOOK UP" campaign, an effort by Liberty University's Center for Digital Wellness to combat addiction to social media and video games. "This semester we had some LOOK UP flash mobs around campus to encourage students to look up from their phones and engage in real life. Next week our theater arts department is putting on two LOOK UP plays," said Frejd.

