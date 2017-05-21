'Life Is Strange 2' Release Date: Sequel Confirmed; No E3 Appearance Lined Up

Developer DONTNOD Entertainment is working on a new installment of its hit episodic, graphic adventure video game, "Life is Strange."

"Life Is Strange 2" is officially in development.

The announcement was made on the official Tumblr account for the game, in which DONTNOD reveled in the original's playerbase reaching the three-million mark.

"We can indeed confirm that the original Life is Strange team at DONTNOD are working on a brand new Life is Strange game," the studio wrote.

However, the studio does not have anything specific to reveal about "Life is Strange 2" just yet, but DONTNOD promises to disclose more details "when the time is right."

This means that fans won't see the new game at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next month despite the developer's appearance there.

"For now we are hard at work ensuring it is the very best game we can create. We're really thankful for your patience thus far and ask for a bit more time," the folks behind the studio went on to say.

The creative directors and producer of "Life Strange" revealed in a special video message below that the sequel has been in the works since last year, specifically after the release of the physical version.

The announcement of "Life is Strange 2" comes as amazing news to fans who loved the first one, which was released back in 2015.

The game has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from players of all platforms and has won various awards, majority of which for its narrative.

"Life is Strange" follows a photography senior named Max Caulfield, who learns of her ability to rewind time while saving her best friend Chloe Price. She soon learns that changing the past can also result to a devastating future.

This ultimately led the duo to get to the bottom of the mysterious disappearance of their fellow student named Rachel Amber, which thrust them directly into the dark side of Arcadia Bay they never knew existed.

"Life is Strange 2" has no release date yet.