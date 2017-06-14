'Life Is Strange: Before the Storm' Gameplay News: 3-Part Prequel to Debut This Summer

Deck Nine's upcoming stand-alone story adventure, "Life Is Strange: Before the Storm," will be a three-part prequel to the 2015 BAFTA award-winning title.

Steam/Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Promotional image for "Life Is Strange: Before the Storm"

At Microsoft's E3 2017 press briefing, a few details about "Before the Storm" were revealed. The prequel will dwell on two major characters, best friends Chloe Price and Rachel Amber, from the first season of the franchise.

Gamers will take on the role of Chloe Price, a 16-year-old girl who forms an unlikely bond with the more popular Rachel Amber. When the latter discovers a family secret, one which threatens the existence of her world, the former lends a shoulder to cry on, strength to carry on. The game features how these teenagers help each other slay their demons.

"Before the Storm" will have multiple endings, all of which will depend on the players' choices in the game. Whatever the gamer chooses, the appropriate results or consequences will follow.

Furthermore, in the game, a Chloe-specific feature called "backtalk" can be used by players. It allows the main character to provoke and intimidate others through her barbed tongue.

The first episode of "Before the Storm" will air on Aug. 31. It is expected to launch on Windows PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

The first installment of "Life Is Strange," a five-episode graphic adventure title, made its debuted in 2015, launching episodes throughout the said year. The game was made available on Linux, Microsoft Windows, OS X, PlayStation 3 and 4, Xbox One as well as Xbox 360. The franchise is a recipient of a BAFTA. In 2016, the game won the award for its story.

"Life Is Strange: Before the Storm" is now available for pre-orders on Steam. The three-episode pack costs $16.99. Gamers who purchase the game ahead of its release will be able to get the exclusive "classic Chloe" outfit.