'Life Is Strange: Before the Storm' Latest News: Gamescom Trailer Released; Backtalk Gameplay Previewed

Facebook/LifeIsStrangeGame The first episode of 'Life Is Strange: Before the Storm' will be released on Aug. 31.

Square Enix and Deck Nine recently appeared at the ongoing Gamescom 2017 to showcase "Life Is Strange: Before the Storm," the upcoming prequel to 2015's "Life Is Strange."

A new launch trailer was released at the event and later uploaded by PlayStation on YouTube.

The trailer finds Chloe hating the current state of her life. She has a lot of anger and angst in her, and is on the verge of totally giving up. However, she meets Rachel Amber, a girl she encountered at a Firewalk concert the night before.

Fans of the original game know that Rachel is a special person to Chloe who mysteriously goes missing. The upcoming game will focus on Chloe, who was more of a supporting character in "Life Is Strange." However, those who have yet to play the original game need not worry, as "Before the Storm" will not give away anything key plot details.

Lead writer Zak Garriss sat down with IGN at the event to talk about the prequel game, which will be released at the end of the month. Garriss explained the backtalk gameplay mechanic, a new feature in "Life Is Strange: Before the Storm."

"The idea here is to give players the chance to sort of step into her shoes when she's at her most witty, and at times maybe, most brutal," Garriss said. "[Backtalk is an] ability to kind of push anybody's buttons through a special dialogue mini game to elicit the kind of behavior she wants from someone."

He also said that players who have played "Life Is Strange" will recognize some of the same characteristics present in Chloe in the original game, but the prequel will also show "surprising angles to her personality and her character."

On "Life Is Strange," it was clear that Rachel was an important person to Chloe, and "Before the Storm" will explore more of their relationship and how they became very close.

As for the soundtrack, Deck Nine worked with British indie folk band Daughter, who wrote new music specifically for the upcoming game.

The first episode of "Life Is Strange: Before the Storm" will be released on Aug. 31.

Watch the Gamescom launch trailer below: