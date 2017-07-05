'Life Is Strange: Before the Storm' News: On Chloe Price's Relationship with Rachel Amber

Xbox official website "Life Is Strange: Before the Storm" features Rachel Amber.

Square Enix has always been known to release attention-grabbing titles. From "Final Fantasy" to "Kingdom Hearts," the company seemingly excels in graphics and storytelling. At the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Square Enix announced that they wanted to give a more in-depth take on "Life Is Strange" through an episodic adventure game prequel to be released later this year.

"Life Is Strange: Before the Storm" will have the same focus and moral as the title's original release, but this time, it will feature Chloe Price in a setting that can only be the events leading up to the story of "Life Is Strange." Co-director Chris Floyd revealed that the prequel is a direct response to the fans who wanted to go back to Arcadia Bay. It is set three years before the first release and it will have three episodes that can stand alone.

"Life Is Strange: Before the Storm" features Rachel Amber, a new character in the series, who appears in missing posters in the original release. She is the direct opposite of everything that is Chloe. The two characters have a notable dynamic that the players will be partially responsible for as "Life Is Strange" has always been known to emphasize choices and consequences.

"We'll examine, at that moment in her life, what it's like when she meets Rachel Amber, this mythical character we know from the first game. Everyone has something to say about her, but Max never gets to interact with her directly. We'll use that to examine what it's like when you meet somebody who changes your life in a big way," Floyd told Venture Beat.

This hints at the confusing relationship between Chloe and Rachel, especially since one of the featured dialogues has the former describing it as true friendship or something more. As to what might be the something more, fans will have to wait for "Life Is Strange: Before the Storm's" release on Aug. 31. It will be available on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.