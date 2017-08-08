'Life Is Strange: Before the Storm' News, Release Date: Game Will Not Contain 'Life Is Strange' Spoilers

Facebook/LifeIsStrangeGame The first episode of 'Life Is Strange: Before the Storm' will be released on Aug. 31.

Soon enough, fans will be able to get their hands on the first episode of "Life Is Strange: Before the Storm." But the prequel to the popular 2015 video game will be shorter than the original.

"Life Is Strange," a title developed by Dontnod Entertainment and published by Square Enix, consisted of five episodes. However, its upcoming prequel, which focuses on Chloe, will not be as long. The decision to make it shorter came about organically, as lead writer Zak Garriss revealed recently.

"What really it came down to is: the story we found that, for Chloe in this chapter of her life, it genuinely felt like about a three-episode story," Garriss told GameSpot in an interview.

And for new fans of the series, it does not matter whether they play "Life Is Strange: Before the Storm" prior to the 2015 video game. The prequel, which was developed by Deck Nine, was designed specifically so that it would not give away anything from "Life Is Strange."

"Nothing in our game will spoil anything from the original game," Deck Nine producer David Hein told the same publication. "And likewise if you've played the original game, you'll find all sorts of familiar faces and characters and locations. It will be a lot of fun and are kind of Easter Eggs, in a way."

The upcoming title will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch players will not be able to experience the game, and there does not seem to be any concrete plans to bring the prequel to the hybrid console at this point.

As for what to expect from "Life Is Strange: Before the Storm," new gameplay footage was obtained by Eurogamer recently. The video showed Chloe waking up in her room after attending a Firewalk concert the night before. She walked around the Prices' house before meeting with David who was supposed to drive her to school.

